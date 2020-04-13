13th April 2020
Foodbank fundraising “buskathon” smashes through £6,000 barrier

Foodbank fundraising "buskathon" smashes through £6,000 barrier
Shetland Foodbank has been “overwhelmed” by a major piece of fundraising which has brought in over £6,000 – a staggering total far exceeding an initial £60 pledge.

Musician Jack Sandison’s online “buskathon”, which he organised in aid of the foodbank, has exceeded all expectations.

It came after The Shetland Times highlighted difficulties the foodbank was experiencing in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which had led to a fall in food donations and a high number of volunteer absences.

But by noon on Monday the online appeal had raised £6,300 – completely smashing initial expectations.

Project Manager at the foodbank David Grieve said: “These extremely generous donations will ensure that Shetland Foodbank remains able to meet the needs of those facing hunger in our local community well into the future.”

He added that the foodbank had been rising to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have had to completely restructure the way the foodbank operates in order to create a safe, socially-distanced space from which to distribute food.”

The story began last month when Mr Grieve received a message from Mr Sandison – a musician and soon-to-be qualified music teacher.

Mr Sandison initially wanted to give the foodbank £60 he had raised from busking on Commercial Street in Lerwick.

But that was just the start of things. Soon, Mr Sandison decided to raise the bar a little and aimed to raise £500 by organising a few fellow Shetlanders to join in the “Buskathon” the
following Saturday.

He said: “I was looking for a way to help out and raise funds, as my partner’s mother volunteers at the foodbank.

“A friend of mine from Edinburgh started hosting online gigs for Scottish musicians in lieu of lost income, so I contacted him about the technicalities and decided to do something similar for Shetland.”

He also reached out to other local musicians Keirynn Topp, Seth Travins, Scott Moncrieff and Scott Tomlinson, offering them a 45-minute performance time slot.

Facebook users could log on, watch their performance and donate some money.

Folk urged to seek help if they have other symptoms
11/04/2020
11/04/2020
Frontline staff tested for coronavirus
01/04/2020
01/04/2020
Deadline removed for early learning expansion hours
31/03/2020
31/03/2020
Call for volunteers to help farmers and crofters through crisis
31/03/2020
31/03/2020
Council's depute leader says care home residents are receiving 'best possible care'
30/03/2020
30/03/2020
Food bank fundraiser attracts over £2,000 in donations
29/03/2020
29/03/2020

