Missing man found ‘safe and well’
0 comments, , by Shetland Times, in News, ST Online
A man who was reported missing on Saturday has been found safe and well.
Police issued an update shortly after 2am on Monday saying that Andrew Cross had been traced. The public was thanked for assisting in the search.
Mr Cross was reported missing on Saturday with police say they were concerned for his welfare. A later update was issued on Sunday, with police asking for anyone who had seen a dark Audi A3-type vehicle to get in touch.