Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Shetland

Two new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Shetland, according to official figures.

The Scottish Government’s figures published today (Monday) show 45 people have tested positive for the virus – up from 43.

The figures also show fewer than five people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19, as of midnight.

However, as testing is only being carried out for patients displaying severe symptoms at the Gilbert Bain Hospital, the true number of cases is likely to be far higher.

Shetland Islands Council’s chief executive Maggie Sandison said last week that 20 care home residents had shown symptoms of Covid-19 – but had not been included in the official total as no testing had taken place.

Any folk with mild symptoms, not requiring hospital treatment, will also be absent from the figures.

Across Scotland, the figures show there have been 6,067 positive tests and 575 deaths.

The latest UK figure, published today, reported there have been 11,329 deaths due to Covid-19.