14th April 2020
Council offers reassurances over care homes

The Shetland Islands Council has said that “everything is being done” to support those receiving social care, and their carers, during this “difficult time”.

The council has today said that 10 people are being “barrier-nursed” either in a care setting or at home as a result of showing symptoms of Covid-19, although “not all clients have been tested”.

One individual is also being barrier-nursed as a result of a member of their household displaying symptoms.

That figure is down from last Wednesday, when SIC chief executive Maggie Sandison told The Shetland Times that 20 people were being treated with suspected coronavirus symptoms in care homes or community settings.

Today’s statement from the council comes a day after the Care Inspectorate confirmed they had been made aware of “the tragic deaths of residents” at the Wastview Care Centre in Walls.

Residents and staff in care centres are being tested when more than one individual is showing symptoms, according to the SIC.

Council convener Malcolm Bell said that it was “very disappointing” to see speculation over deaths “in local mainstream and social media”.

He repeated that the SIC “will not discuss or confirm the personal details of any of those who receive SIC support or services, including where they stay.

“We have a duty of care to people, and that includes upholding their right to privacy.”

The Shetland Times has not asked the council for the personal details of anyone receiving care.

Mr Bell added that the council’s staff  “continue to do extremely important work in particularly difficult circumstances.

“I’d like to express my personal gratitude for everything they are doing for our community.”

