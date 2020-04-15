16th April 2020
Coronavirus testing equipment is in the isles

New kit which will pave the way for on-island coronavirus testing has arrived in Shetland, paving the way to allow for a quicker turn-around of results.

The new equipment means samples taken will no longer have to be flown south to be processed, potentially shaving days off the turn-around time for results.

NHS staff have already started training to help them use the equipment. It is expected to be pressed into service as soon as possible.

Health board chairman said demand for testing on the Scottish mainland had seen tests take up to five days for processing.

But having the kit on-island, he said, would see results turned round in a matter of hours.

Mr Robinson said he recognised there had been a “hiatus” after initial testing coronavirus had stopped.

“We recognised in NHS Shetland that capacity for testing was going to be an issue. Testing in Glasgow was going from 24 hours to five days.

“I think we recognised there was a need to get something locally.”

  1. Peter Hamilton

    Welcome news. Readers may welcome another fresh arrival in: “You clap for me now” https://www.google.com/amp/s/metro.co.uk/2020/04/15/incredible-poem-shows-importance-immigrant-key-workers-fight-coronavirus-12558688/amp/

    NHS Shetland, like many other essential service providers, employs people whose parents and grandparents did now grow up in Shetland, or even in the UK.

    Let’s allow them, women and man alike, to be fully welcomed as valued members of our communities, with equal status. Let’s make the changes needed to fully include them and their families and so appreciate the strength in diversity that is their much appreciated contribution to modern Shetland, modern Scotland and modern Britain.

