Coronavirus testing equipment is in the isles

New kit which will pave the way for on-island coronavirus testing has arrived in Shetland, paving the way to allow for a quicker turn-around of results.

The new equipment means samples taken will no longer have to be flown south to be processed, potentially shaving days off the turn-around time for results.

NHS staff have already started training to help them use the equipment. It is expected to be pressed into service as soon as possible.

Health board chairman said demand for testing on the Scottish mainland had seen tests take up to five days for processing.

But having the kit on-island, he said, would see results turned round in a matter of hours.

Mr Robinson said he recognised there had been a “hiatus” after initial testing coronavirus had stopped.

“We recognised in NHS Shetland that capacity for testing was going to be an issue. Testing in Glasgow was going from 24 hours to five days.

“I think we recognised there was a need to get something locally.”