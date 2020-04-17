Covid-19 lockdown extension ‘difficult but necessary’

The three week extension to the Covid-19 lockdown is “difficult but absolutely necessary”, Highlands and Islands MSP Maree Todd has said.

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced yesterday (Thursday) that Scotland would be following the same route as other UK countries in extending the lockdown for at least a further three weeks.

Commenting on the news, Ms Todd said: “I know that yesterday’s announcement will come as no surprise, but I appreciate that many will be feeling very anxious over the continuation of these measures.

“I know that this is difficult, but it is absolutely necessary that we continue to follow the guidance.

“There are early optimistic signs that the steps we are all taking are working, but until we know more, these measures must stay in place.”

Ms Todd also said she was “deeply saddened” by the five deaths in Shetland due to Covid-19, which were confirmed on Wednesday by the National Records of Scotland.

She said the deaths were “truly heart breaking” and offered her condolences to the families affected.

“This presents the stark reality that the virus is prevalent across the Highlands & Islands and our island communities are not immune,” Ms Todd added.

Acknowledging the improved weather could be tempting for folk to get out and about, Ms Todd reinforced the message to stay at home.

Reinforcing the stay at home message, Ms Todd said:

“That means only essential trips for food or medicine, to go to work or to take exercise no more than once a day. Stay home and save lives.”

First Minister said the Scottish government’s decision to extend lockdown was in accordance with advice from the Chief Medical Officer and from its scientific advisory group, chaired by Professor Andrew Morris.

“The clear advice to me is that these measures must stay in place for a period of three more weeks at least,” Ms Sturgeon said.