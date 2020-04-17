Residents receive care packages in North Yell

North Yell Development Council (NYDC) has been “out and about” delivering support packages to residents.

The sanitary pack, including essentials such as hand sanitiser and bleach, was accompanied with a voucher that can be used at R S Henderson’s shop.

The development council had sent out a letter to nearly 100 households to let them know about the package of necessities and voucher, as reported in last week’s Shetland Times.

The letter also highlighted the support NYDC could offer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Funds from the community windfarm project it established in 2017 have been used for the community gift, which was delivered on Tuesday.

Speaking to this newspaper last week, NYDC secretary Andrew Nisbet said the group had been “very keen to do something”.

He added: “We are in the fortunate position that we do have funds coming back from the windfarm, and were in a position to be able to do something.”

There was a huge outpouring of gratitude online in response to the delivery of the care packages, with many thanking the development council for its act of kindness.

NYDC also thanked all the staff at R S Henderson’s for helping to organise, source and pack the essentials.

The development council has told business owners to get in touch if they need further assistance during the “very worrying time”.

“We are very conscious that the impact of this pandemic could have implications for our community and local people for years to come but are confident that by working together and supporting each other we can find the best way through it,” states the letter, which was signed by NYDC chairman Mark Lawson.