17th April 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Sullom Voe Terminal redundancies slammed by union

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Unite Scotland has blasted the decision by Worley to announce job losses at Sullom Voe Terminal.

Worley operates the gas export pipeline to the terminal.

The company has refused to furlough its 27-strong workforce and are instead making them redundant.

Unite said Worley had blamed the proposed redundancies on the need to make cost savings due to the significant fall in the price of oil and by the added pressures to their business from the coronavirus pandemic.

The union highlighted that Bilfinger, another contractor on site, furloughed its workforce following discussions in late March.

Unite stressed that it would “continue to push Worley to reverse this decision on all redundancies” and would explore all legal options, including the possibility of lodging unfair dismissal cases on behalf of the workers.

Unite regional officer John Boland said: “It is a disgraceful way to treat a workforce that have worked at Sullom Voe for many years, to discard them with no care or thought as to how they will survive.

“It’s clear that Worley is only interested in itself, and has no regard for the workforce. We urge the company to look at how the government scheme can be used to support the workers during this difficult time by delaying the redundancies as Bilfinger has done.

“If they don’t do the right thing then Unite will consider all actions in order to support the workforce including the possibility of lodging unfair dismissal cases on their behalf.”

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top