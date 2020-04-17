17th April 2020
WATCH: Printing presses keep running at Times as chief executive thanks readers

A reduced staff at The Shetland Times are continuing to print, package and deliver papers to the public, all while following strict social distancing restrictions.

During a difficult and uncertain time for most, Shetland Times chief executive Colin Grant thanked “our readership, retailers, distributors and advertisers for their continued support of our wholly locally produced newspaper”.

“It is very much appreciated – we’ll continue to work hard to bring our community the latest, trustworthy, dependable information,” he said.

With the public restricted to making only essential shopping trips, Mr Grant said that it was “heartening” that there had been a rise in subscriptions to both the online version of the paper as well as to the print edition, which can be delivered directly to your door.

“It’s heartening to know folk still value reliable and well researched journalism and I’m proud of the effort our whole team has willingly shown,” Mr Grant said.

He explained the steps that are being taken to ensure social distancing restrictions are being followed, and the ways in which staff are being protected from the spread of coronavirus.

He said that the team working at the newspaper offices have been reduced to “minimal levels”, with some staff furloughed, and that they had taken “all the necessary measures we can to protect those working, our retailers and the end consumer”.

“Thankfully we have some PPE which all our production team wear and sanitising products are in regular use.”

Subscriptions to either the online, or delivered print version, of the paper can be found by following this link – https://www.shetlandtimes.co.uk/subscriptions

