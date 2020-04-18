Council asks owners to control dogs

18th April 2020
The council has called on people to keep their pooches under control in public areas.

Its environmental health team also reminded owners to pick up after their dog, after receiving several reports of “unruly dogs attacking other dogs and increased cases of dog fouling”, particularly around Lerwick.

Repeat offenders can be serviced with a dog control notice, according to the council, requiring an owner to keep their dog under effective and consistent control — failure to comply is a criminal offence that can be reported to the procurator fiscal.

David Robertson, environmental health team leader, said: “At this time where people are anxious about social distancing and avoiding contact with people, it is more important than ever to keep dogs under control in public spaces. 

“Dogs should preferably be on a lead to reduce the chance of unwanted contact with other members of the public. 

“We’d also remind owners that they have a responsibility to pick up after their dog.”

