18th April 2020
Police issue reminder for sunny weekend

Chief inspector Lindsay Tulloch has issued a reminder for folk to only leave home if they have a “reasonable excuse”, with fine weather expected over the weekend.

Police had taken further enforcement action against people who failed to remain home when requested to do so, he said, which followed a fix penalty notice issued last weekend.

“With fine weather expected this weekend, the public are reminded to only leave home if you have a reasonable excuse such as shopping for food, household or medical supplies, travelling to or from work for essential workers or a daily period of exercise.

“Anyone using the public transport system including buses and ferries can expect to be challenged and will only be permitted to travel if the journey is considered essential.”

