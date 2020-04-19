Isles coronavirus cases up 13 per cent

There have been six more confirmed coronavirus cases in Shetland, according to the Scottish government.

As of 2pm on Sunday, government statistics showed cases rise to 51 from 45 at the same time the previous day.

The 13 per cent increase followed almost a week in which isles cases were reported as static at 45.

Across Scotland there were 10 more deaths, while positive cases were up by 367.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 8,187, but the number of people with coronavirus across the country will be much higher.