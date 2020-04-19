Library offering digital help during lockdown

Shetland Library and adult learning staff are continuing to help people with digital queries while working from home.

Informal drop in sessions and classes are normally offered to help folk with queries and problems they have using their phone, tablets and computers.

However, the services are now offering a helping hand by phone or email.

Librarian Karen Fraser said “A lot of people rely on the Library for their internet access, and for a little bit of help from our staff.

“We are keenly aware of how this service is missed with the library being shut.

Some people might be having to use new smartphones or tablets and be struggling with it – if they get in touch we’ll do all we can to help.”

June Porter, community learning and development team leader at the council, said “Connecting with family and friends by phone, tablets and online video chats has become even more important during the Coronavirus lockdown, and has quickly become a lifeline for many.

“Our staff team are ready to help folk with the skills they need to connect with those around them and do all the tasks they need to do online, using whatever devices they have.”