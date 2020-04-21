21st April 2020
Police encourage victims of domestic abuse to speak out

Police have offered assurances to victims of domestic abuse who may be feeling trapped because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Area commander Lindsay Tulloch says people concerned either for their own welfare or for anyone else’s should not feel afraid to seek help.

It comes after Shetland Rape Crisis and Shetland Women’s Aid last week alerted people to the increased risk of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Chief Inspector Tulloch said: “We are conscious that the restrictions in place may lead to an increase in domestic abuse and we want victims to know that although they may feel isolated at the moment, they are certainly not alone.

“The message to stay at home not does mean you should not seek support and it is more important than ever that you reach out for help whether it’s for yourself or someone you know.

“You can call the 24-hour domestic abuse helpline in confidence on 0800 027 1234, visit safer.scot or contact Police Scotland on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.

“The safety and well-being of anyone at risk of experiencing domestic abuse remains a priority and we are working closely with our partners to ensure that our service provision remains available and accessible to all.”

