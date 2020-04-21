Shetland records its largest number of suspected Covid-19 cases in hospital

Six people were being treated for suspected Covid-19 in hospital last night – the largest recorded figure during Shetland’s fight against the virus.

The Scottish government’s official figures, published this afternoon (Tuesday), include, for the first time, details of Shetland’s confirmed and suspected cases in hospital.

Previously, as fewer than five patients had been treated for coronavirus at the Gilbert Bain Hospital at any one time, no figures had been published in the daily updates.

Today’s update also shows an increase in the total number of confirmed cases, which now stands at 52 – up from 51 yesterday.

It follows a sharp increase on Sunday – when six new confirmed cases were recorded – a 13 per cent increase on the previous total.

Across Scotland a total of 8,672 people have tested positive for Covid-19, including 985 who have died.

Shetland had recorded five deaths from the virus during the latest weekly update.

The National Records of Scotland announced the deaths last Wednesday in a statistical bulletin which covered the period up to Sunday 12th April.