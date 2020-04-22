22nd April 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

College merger business case approved by councillors

College merger business case approved by councillors
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The long-delayed isles college merger has taken a step closer to completion after the council approved its business case.

This final business case was given the go ahead by councillors at a virtual meeting on Wednesday, despite protests earlier in the week from college lecturers.

The merger has raised concerns among lecturers union EIS-FELA and its members from Shetland College, Train Shetland and the NAFC Marine Centre, who have been protesting details of the merger process and the business model to be adopted by the proposed college.

Council corporate services director Christine Ferguson labelled the decision to approve the business case a “key milestone”, which should not be delayed further. There had been a “collaborative approach” taken by both the council and tertiary education organisations involved, she said.

Shetland College principal Jane Lewis said this was about “securing the future of tertiary education in the islands”. The new organisation, which she will head up, would “very much” work for Shetland and be sustainable, she said.

There was widespread praise from councillors for the time that had gone into making the business case, including from college board chairman Peter Campbell and education and families committee chairman George Smith.

Mr Campbell said the organisations involved had “worked together for the good of Shetland”, while Mr Smith pointed out that they “should not underestimate the amount of work” that went into the report.

Commenting following the council’s approval, EIS-FELA branch secretary Andrew Anderson said he was disappointed “a number of councillors have no great feeling on the college being non-incorporated”, with members “happy to leave that decision to the Scottish government”.

He said councillors had made the decision without taking into account the “strength of feeling” amongst staff and students.

Mr Anderson stressed that the union branch had been “constructive” and was in favour of a merger, but wanted to ensure scrutiny and accountability over the coming years.

The meeting on Wednesday was effectively the final decision made on the council’s behalf on “whether to merger or not”.

Councillors however reiterated that while it was the recommendation of the business case that the newly merged college should be non-incorporated, the final decision rested with Scottish education minister John Swinney and the Scottish Funding Council (SFC).

With responsibility for the merger shifting to the government, Mr Anderson said they would shift their focus to a national level.

Mr Anderson said their efforts would continue and that this was “just the start”.

The union will “start consultation with the Scottish government,” he said.

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top