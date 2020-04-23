Ofgem ‘minded-to’ approve transmission connection for Viking project
SSEN have welcomed news that energy regulator Ofgem are now “minded-to” approve the 600mw subsea connection between Shetland and the mainland.
Ofgem will now open up an eight-week consultation period, beginning today, before making their final decision on the connection.
The company has said they would “particularly welcome responses from generators and local stakeholders on Shetland”.
Final approval of the link is also conditional on a “final investment decision” being made on the Viking wind farm project.
The energy regulator has said that they will approve the subsea cable if they are satisfied by the end of this year that the Viking wind farm project is likely to go ahead.
Ofgem announced in October 2019 that they were “unable to approve” the plans for the £709 million link after Viking was unsuccessful during September’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) auctions.
At the time, the company said they would welcome revised proposals, however.
The response deadline for the consultation is Thursday 18th June 2020.
Not another consultation! Is Ofgem trying to wear down the opposition with consultation fatigue?
Shetland and the UK need energy that’s cheaper, not dearer. Billions of pounds worth of gas from Shetland’s Laggan-Tormore/Shetland Gas Plant complex pass through Shetland for consumption, elsewhere. It is a monstrous scandal that not a single molecule of that is made available to Shetland homes and businesses.
Responsibility lies firmly at the door of the SIC.
In the interest of their renewable energy hobby horse, for years, they have done nothing to secure incredibly cheap gas supplies for local people and left no stone unturned in their lobbying for Viking Energy.
Of course, cheap gas for power generation, homes and businesses would kill the chances of UK consumers paying £0.71 billion for a subsea transmission link to transport unreliable, expensive renewable energy the 500+ miles to SE England, where demand is located.
And the result? The devastation of the Unesco Shetland Global Geopark, lauded for its hitherto pristine environment.