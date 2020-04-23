Ofgem ‘minded-to’ approve transmission connection for Viking project

SSEN have welcomed news that energy regulator Ofgem are now “minded-to” approve the 600mw subsea connection between Shetland and the mainland.

Ofgem will now open up an eight-week consultation period, beginning today, before making their final decision on the connection.

The company has said they would “particularly welcome responses from generators and local stakeholders on Shetland”.

Final approval of the link is also conditional on a “final investment decision” being made on the Viking wind farm project.

The energy regulator has said that they will approve the subsea cable if they are satisfied by the end of this year that the Viking wind farm project is likely to go ahead.

Ofgem announced in October 2019 that they were “unable to approve” the plans for the £709 million link after Viking was unsuccessful during September’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) auctions.

At the time, the company said they would welcome revised proposals, however.

The response deadline for the consultation is Thursday 18th June 2020.