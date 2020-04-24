24th April 2020
From 60s stalwarts up to the present – who were their clubs’ best players?

As mentioned a fortnight ago, I have begun selecting a “best XI” from the eight current premier football teams in the isles, covering the past 60 years.

This is not an easy task, and forgive me if one or more of your favourite players have been omitted, but there are many cases where any number of names could have been chosen.

This week I will give you the first four teams, in alphabetical order, starting with Celtic.

Goalkeeper seems a straight choice between Peter Johnson and Clive Watt. I’d give  the former the nod, based mainly on the number of Shetland  caps he received, although Watt was probably unlucky in  that he played at the same time as John Johnson and Bobby Wiseman.

The full backs are fairly easy – county stalwarts Geordie Hunter and Robbie Simpson. I can’t think of anyone better.

Shane Jamieson gets a place in central defence with Joel Bradley just pipping Robert Smith as his defensive partner.

Finn Watt, who has been impressive in recent seasons, is on the right further forward. Gordon Barron, a hugely underrated player who turned out for Celtic in the 1990s, fills the central position with Paul Regan completing a midfield trio.

Up front the choice is pretty straightforward – three players from three very different eras. Goal-scoring machine from the 1960s Jimmy Mouat is joined by Colin Grant and current trailblazer James Aitken.

Other Celtic representatives unfortunate to miss out include Ross Moncrieff, Peter Fraser, Tommy “Tiny” Jamieson and Tony Johnston.

Moving on to Delting, although the North Mainland outfit is the newest team of all the eight, a strong line-up can be mustered over the past 30-plus years.

The keeper has to be Craig Dinwoodie, who has no equals among his side’s other custodians.

County regulars Leighton Flaws and Peter Peterson get the full-back slots, with Merv Jamieson and Gerry Kearney in central defence. Joe Hunter is unlucky to miss out here.

There are no difficulties with the three midfield positions – Alan Duncan, David Clubb and Ross Jamieson are all virtually bolted on.

One of the strikers must be Stuart Hay while the other two are harder choices. I will go with Peter Keenan and Ross McDougall, although John Jamieson and Gary Sutherland are also worth consideration.

Moving on to Ness United, a few players could have been chosen for the other sides they represented during the times Ness were absent from senior participation. But I will go on the assumption they would have played for their home club had there been one.

Not surprisingly, Ness players from three eras make up the bulk of the line-up – the champion side of 1966, the team which pushed so hard for the title in 1995, and the current improving squad.

Brian Munro will go between the sticks, with Jim Budge and Erik Peterson the other names in the mix.

The one certainty in defence is centre half Ian Manson, who is literally head and shoulders above any other contenders. As his central partner I would be swayed towards Stuart Copland, with Sandy Peterson and Brian Manson in the full back positions.

Defenders who just miss out are Billy Adamson, Liam Flaws and Alistair Johnston.

Midfield is much less trouble – and it’s a Sandwick triumvirate. Kenny Malcolmson would be flanked by Jack Halcrow and Ewan Odie, although a fourth Sandwick man, Graeme Sutherland, comes close.

Up front there are a number of players in contention. So with apologies to Raymond Aitken, Malcolm Adamson and Dougie Bray, I would go for the latter’s son Duncan, Chris Donald and Lol Aitken. The last name may not be so familiar, but in his one match against Orkney he scored twice – in the famous 9-7 match of 1963.

Scalloway of the 1960s and early 70s was to my mind the best club side ever to have competed in the isles, so not surprisingly the bulk of the overall team come from that period.

Terry Johnson is the keeper – his athletic prowess was outstanding and his longevity impressive. Glenn Gilfillan was the only other contender. My back four would be Tommy Burgess, Ian Gray, Arthur Williamson and Charlie Johnson, although it disappoints me to leave Len Laurenson out.

Grant Gilfillan, Sydney Goodlad and Davie Atkinson would be in midfield, with Jim Leask, George Jamieson and David Johnson also in the running.

Up front I would go for Davie Leask, Bert Sinclair and Ernie Smith, although I guess Steven Umphray and John Pottinger are among the other serious claimants.

Scalloway were such a strong side that you could almost have named a second team, with others worthy of mention including Billy Garson, Frank Gilfillan, Oliver Henry, Dougie Dalziel, Ian MacDonald, Gordon Bolt and Ross Duncan.

Next week will be the turn of Spurs, Thistle, Whalsay and Whitedale. Remember, if you have any thoughts on this feel free to email me at j.tait@shetlandtimes.co.uk

CELTIC

PETER JOHNSON

GEORDIE HUNTER (captain)

JOEL BRADLEY

SHANE JAMIESON

ROBBIE SIMPSON

FINN WATT

GORDON BARRON

PAUL REGAN

JAMES AITKEN

JAMES MOUAT

COLIN GRANT

Substitutes:

CLIVE WATT

ROBERT SMITH

ROSS MONCRIEFF

PETER FRASER

BASIL THOMPSON

 

DELTING

CRAIG DINWOODIE

LEIGHTON FLAWS

MERV JAMIESON

GERRY KEARNEY

PETER PETERSON

ALAN DUNCAN

DAVID CLUBB (captain)

ROSS JAMIESON

PETER KEENAN

ROSS MCDOUGALL

STUART HAY

Substitutes:

IAIN DEVONALD

JOE HUNTER

KEVIN MAIN

STUART CLUBB

GARRY SUTHERLAND

 

NESS UNITED

BRIAN MUNRO

SANDY PETERSON

IAN MANSON (captain)

STUART COPLAND

BRIAN MANSON

JACK HALCROW

KENNY MALCOLMSON

EWAN ODIE

DUNCAN BRAY

CHRIS DONALD

LOL AITKEN

Substitutes:

ERIK PETERSON

ALISTAIR JOHNSTON

GRAEME SUTHERLAND

JAMES FARMER

MALCOLM ADAMSON

 

SCALLOWAY

TERRY JOHNSON

TOMMY BURGESS

IAN GRAY

ARTHUR WILLIAMSON

CHARLIE JOHNSON

GRANT GILFILLAN

SYDNEY GOODLAD (captain)

DAVIE ATKINSON

DAVIE LEASK

BERT SINCLAIR

ERNIE SMITH

Substitutes:

GLENN GILFILLAN

LEN LAURENSON

OLIVER HENRY

GEORGE JAMIESON

STEVEN UMPHRAY

