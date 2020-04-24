24th April 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

SIC: Book onto ferries or they will not run

SIC: Book onto ferries or they will not run
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Anyone wishing to travel on one of the council’s ferry routes must book beforehand, the SIC has said, or the ferry will not sail.

The council has said that ferries will not operate if there have been no passenger, or vehicle, bookings made up to 30 minutes before the departure time.

They say they have seen evidence, especially at weekends, where their ferries are running with no passengers or vehicles onboard.

And while the SIC say this shows people are adhering to the “stay at home” messages, they are now taking the step to cancel sailings with no passengers aboard to reduce fuel consumption.

“When there are no bookings made for any particular journey, vessels will not now operate, reducing fuel consumption and emissions, and providing crews with more time to carry out duties aboard the vessels.

“Anyone wishing to travel must ensure that they book beforehand, otherwise travel will not be permitted.”

Tags:
coronavirus
Shetland Islands Council

More articles about coronavirus and Shetland Islands Council

Remote communities cannot be left behind, MSPs warn
Remote communities cannot be left behind, MSPs warn
24/04/2020
No immediate plans to reopen schools, health secretary says
No immediate plans to reopen schools, health secretary says
20/04/2020
Missing kayakers prompt sea search – and fresh calls to ‘stay home and stay ashore’
Missing kayakers prompt sea search – and fresh calls to ‘stay home and stay ashore’
20/04/2020

About Ryan Nicolson

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top