SIC: Book onto ferries or they will not run

Anyone wishing to travel on one of the council’s ferry routes must book beforehand, the SIC has said, or the ferry will not sail.

The council has said that ferries will not operate if there have been no passenger, or vehicle, bookings made up to 30 minutes before the departure time.

They say they have seen evidence, especially at weekends, where their ferries are running with no passengers or vehicles onboard.

And while the SIC say this shows people are adhering to the “stay at home” messages, they are now taking the step to cancel sailings with no passengers aboard to reduce fuel consumption.

“When there are no bookings made for any particular journey, vessels will not now operate, reducing fuel consumption and emissions, and providing crews with more time to carry out duties aboard the vessels.

“Anyone wishing to travel must ensure that they book beforehand, otherwise travel will not be permitted.”