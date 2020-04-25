26th April 2020
UPDATED: Emergency crews called to farm fire

Fire crews from Lerwick and Scalloway attended the scene of a tractor fire in a shed in Burra.

An emergency call was made at 11.43am on Saturday morning.

Two appliances from Lerwick and one from Scalloway attended the scene, with two sets of breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet used to extinguish the fire.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that fire crews had been called to “a fire in farm buildings”. The incident was taking place in the Burra area, although they could not provide more details.

Crews left the scene at 12.31pm on Saturday afternoon.

