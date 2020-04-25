UPDATED: Emergency services called to small boat fire in Lerwick

Fire crews attended the scene of a small fire on a fishing boat in Lerwick on Saturday afternoon.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Services said that the call had come in at 2:26pm of a “possible boat fire” near to the Holmsgarth ferry terminal.

Two appliances from Lerwick, and one from Scalloway, were dispatched to the scene.

However the fire was out on arrival, and fire crews were not required.

That followed a tractor fire in a shed in Burra, which two appliances from Lerwick and one from Scalloway also attended this morning.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.