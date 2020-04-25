Swan will not sail this year

The 2020 sailing season for the Swan has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Swan Trust chairman David Goodlad said that they were “very disappointed” to be making this decision, but it was the only option to ensure they were “in a financial position” to offer trips going forward.

All of their upcoming trips, including visits to the Western Isles, the Caledonian Canal and a Shetland Bus inspired voyage to Norway, have fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Goodlad said he hoped they could reschedule many of their trips for next year.

He said they were reviewing government guidance to see if they could provide either the crew, or the trust, with financial support at this time.

“We know we are not alone in having to cancel all of our commercial income potential this year. These are very difficult times and our thoughts and best wishes go out to every organisation and individual who is affected.

“We are incredibly grateful for all the support the trust has received from its volunteers and customers and hope that you will continue to support us through this difficult time and in the future.”