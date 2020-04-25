26th April 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Swan will not sail this year

Swan will not sail this year
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The 2020 sailing season for the Swan has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Swan Trust chairman David Goodlad said that they were “very disappointed” to be making this decision, but it was the only option to ensure they were “in a financial position” to offer trips going forward.

All of their upcoming trips, including visits to the Western Isles, the Caledonian Canal and a Shetland Bus inspired voyage to Norway, have fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Goodlad said he hoped they could reschedule many of their trips for next year.

He said they were reviewing government guidance to see if they could provide either the crew, or the trust, with financial support at this time.

“We know we are not alone in having to cancel all of our commercial income potential this year.  These are very difficult times and our thoughts and best wishes go out to every organisation and individual who is affected.

“We are incredibly grateful for all the support the trust has received from its volunteers and customers and hope that you will continue to support us through this difficult time and in the future.”

Tags:
coronavirus

More articles about coronavirus

Remote communities cannot be left behind, MSPs warn
Remote communities cannot be left behind, MSPs warn
24/04/2020
SIC: Book onto ferries or they will not run
SIC: Book onto ferries or they will not run
24/04/2020
No immediate plans to reopen schools, health secretary says
No immediate plans to reopen schools, health secretary says
20/04/2020

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top