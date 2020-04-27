28th April 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Loganair to offer air ambulance duties

Loganair to offer air ambulance duties
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Loganair will be able to transfer Covid-19 patients from Shetland to the mainland by the end of this week.

Airline chief executive Jonathan Hinkles posted on LinkedIn that the company had received approval that they would be able to use one of its Saab 340 aircraft as an air ambulance.

Loganair confirmed on Monday that the converted Saab 340 passenger plane “will be available to carry Covid-19 patients from all island groups to the mainland from later this week”.

That will take the strain off of the RAF, which has sent aircraft from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire to Sumburgh twice in the last month to transport coronavirus patients to Aberdeen.

In his LinkedIn post, Mr Hinkles said that a crew of volunteers had been in for final training and a “dress rehearsal”  in the converted aircraft last week.

Earlier this month, Loganair announced they had altered one of their twin otter aircraft for the same purpose.

Both the twin otter and Saab 340 will be based at Glasgow Airport but will be available for use across Scotland.

More in this Friday’s edition of The Shetland Times.

Tags:
coronavirus
Loganair

More articles about coronavirus and Loganair

Cunningsburgh Show is cancelled due to Covid-19
Cunningsburgh Show is cancelled due to Covid-19
28/04/2020
MP Carmichael demands more support for local media
MP Carmichael demands more support for local media
27/04/2020
Swan will not sail this year
Swan will not sail this year
25/04/2020

About Ryan Nicolson

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top