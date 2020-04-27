27th April 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

MP Carmichael demands more support for local media

0 comments, , by , in Coronavirus, News, ST Online

A campaign calling for support for local media during the coronavirus crisis is being led by isles MP Alistair Carmichael.

A group of MPs have written to health secretary Matt Hancock and culture minister Oliver Dowden, asking that they support local and independent media through an increased share of public health communications spending.

Alistair Carmichael. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The letter was backed by 40 MPs including former cabinet ministers and shadow ministers and highlighted the importance of local press in communicating trustworthy information and the financial strain faced by local journalists in light of the coronavirus.

Mr Carmichael said: “Local press are some of the most trusted sources of news for our communities and we must support them in this challenging time.

“They are vital to our efforts to respond and recover from the coronavirus and yet they are facing significant financial difficulties.

“This letter is about getting a fair share of government advertising spend for local and independent press, to reflect both their importance in our communities and their financial needs.

“The secretary of state for health has an important role in deciding where these advertising funds go.

“If the government takes seriously the need to get valuable and timely information about coronavirus to people in every part of the country then they should get behind this campaign, which is backed by MPs from all sides of parliament.”

Among the 40 signatories were Tory MPs David Mundell, Greg Clark and Michael Fabricant, Labour members Hilary Benn, John McDonnell and Margaret Hodge, Lib Dem MPs Christine Jardine and Tim Farron and SNP members Tommy Sheppard and Philippa Whitford.

Tags:
Alistair Carmichael
coronavirus
Media
Politics

More articles about Alistair Carmichael, coronavirus, Media and Politics

Swan will not sail this year
Swan will not sail this year
25/04/2020
Remote communities cannot be left behind, MSPs warn
Remote communities cannot be left behind, MSPs warn
24/04/2020
SIC: Book onto ferries or they will not run
SIC: Book onto ferries or they will not run
24/04/2020
No immediate plans to reopen schools, health secretary says
No immediate plans to reopen schools, health secretary says
20/04/2020
Missing kayakers prompt sea search – and fresh calls to ‘stay home and stay ashore’
Missing kayakers prompt sea search – and fresh calls to ‘stay home and stay ashore’
20/04/2020
WATCH: Printing presses keep running at Times as chief executive thanks readers
WATCH: Printing presses keep running at Times as chief executive thanks readers
17/04/2020

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top