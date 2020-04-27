Noss features in new music competition organised by SNH

The island of Noss is one of 10 Scottish Nature Nature Reserves (NNRs) which composers can write about in a new music competition.

“In Tune With Nature” calls on musicians of all genres – whether it be rock, rap, folk, classical or anything in between – to show their love of nature by writing music inspired by coasts and waters.

There is still a month left to enter the competition, being staged jointly by Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) and music charity Fèis Rois.

It will be judged by a panel of well-known faces from the Scottish music industry – including Julie Fowlis, Vic Galloway, Gill Maxwell and Karine Polwart – and is part of the celebrations for the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

Winners will receive a £500 cash prize, as well as the opportunity to take part in live performances throughout the year. Each winner will also make a film on the nature reserve which inspired their music with a professional film-maker.

Entries can be in any style of music, and may or may not include lyrics. References to local culture, language and tradition are encouraged.

New Gaelic songs are encouraged, as are songs written in Scots and regional dialects in other areas.

SNH Shetland operations officer Juan Brown said: “There’s so much to be inspired by on our nature reserves, particularly during the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

“We have such an amazing variety of marine wildlife and seabirds in Scotland, as well as stunning beaches, lochs and rivers. It’s hard not to be inspired by such beauty.

“Music and nature have so much in common – they’re both moving and give us so much pleasure. We can’t wait to hear what people come up with to make us see these special places in a new light.”

The contest opened on 1st March and will close on 31st May, with the winners announced on 26th June.

Apart from Noss the NNRs are Beinn Eighe (Ross-Shire), Caerlaverock (Dumfries), Creag Meagaidh (Lochaber), Forvie (North East), Isle of May (Firth of Forth), Loch Leven (Perthshire), Rum (Inner Hebrides), Tentsmuir (Fife) and Taynish (Argyll).

For more information about the contest and the NNRs involved, as well as how to enter, see https://bit.ly/353RN4Q.