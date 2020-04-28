Cunningsburgh Show is cancelled due to Covid-19

This year’s Cunningsburgh Show – widely regarded as the highlight of the agricultural calendar – has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Show organisers say they have “regrettably” reached the decision after “monitoring the unfolding Covid-19 situation”.

They say the show is being called off to protect the health of exhibitors, volunteers and visitors to the event.

However, they hope to stage the show again in 2021.

It comes after organisers of the Voe Show announced earlier this month that this year’s planned event would not go ahead.

Staging they show, they said, would be “irresponsible”.