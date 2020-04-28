Parents advised to get in touch with concerns over Glow problems

Parents home-schooling their children are being advised to seek help if they are experiencing problems with the national Scottish intranet, Glow.

It comes after a number of households encountered difficulties with the online home education system.

Quality improvement manager with the SIC Robin Calder says anyone finding problems logging onto the system should not hesitate to raise their concerns.

School children are using Glow to help with their home schooling while the lockdown is keeping them out of the classroom.

Mr Calder said anyone struggling with online glitches could, in the first instance, contact the school directly.

But he said parents could also get in touch with the council’s children’s services.

He said emails – which can be sent either to GlowSupportShetland@shetland.gov.uk or PUPILglowsupportshetland@shetland.gov.uk – were being monitored throughout the working day, and at times during evenings and weekends.

Mr Calder also highlighted a digital school hub on https://blogs.glowscotland.org.uk/sh/digitalschoolhub/

The blog includes various guides on accessing Glow and support for remote learning for pupils, parents and carers as well as staff.

“We’d encourage any family to contact the central children’s services email address and we can pick it up,” he said.

“Glow usage across Scotland has increased 10-fold with schools across Scotland being closed and Glow being the preferred digital platform.

“We’d be keen to hear of any concerns or any worries that folk have.”

Mr Calder also reiterated comments he made earlier this month that parents should not feel the need to replicate an entire school day while home-schooling their children.

The council has already highlighted support on offer to parents in places with poor connectivity, where alternative arrangements for remote learning can be introduced.