WATCH: NorthLink staff pay Amarillo tribute to the NHS

Staff working on the Hrossey have paid a special musical tribute to the NHS.

A video posted online today shows NorthLink crew marching in time to famous Tony Christie song Amarillo, while encouraging folk to stay home and save lives.

The crew’s tribute to healthcare workers parodies Peter Kay’s well-known version of the song and music video, featuring a number of cameos and famous celebrities, which was the UK’s best-selling single of 2005.

NorthLink staff’s tribute follows hot on the heels of another musical tribute, which saw nineties pop group Right Said Fred pen a special version of their biggest hit for Shetland health workers, who danced to the number in their scrubs in a viral video.