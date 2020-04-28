Workers remembered with minute’s silence

Folk will honour those who have sadly lost their lives to Covid-19 with a minute’s silence at 11am today (Tuesday) to mark International Workers’ Memorial Day.

Health and social care workers are to remember their colleagues and other key workers across the country, pausing to remember wherever possible.

The theme for this year’s International Workers’ Memorial Day is “coronavirus”, with the SIC and other councils across Scotland taking part.

The Scottish government and local government body Cosla has supported the call by trades unions to participate in the minute’s silence, to recognise the commitment and dedication of health and social care workers across the country during the ongoing pandemic.

NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson said they would be “inviting those who wish to take part to join us in a minute’s silence in honour of colleagues across health and care who have lost their lives to Covid-19”.

SIC convener Malcolm Bell said: “We all feel deeply humbled by the skill and compassion shown by all those working in health and care settings during this pandemic.

“It is only right that we take a moment to remember the contribution of those who have sadly lost their lives, and the continued efforts of all those key workers who are helping to keep the country safe.”