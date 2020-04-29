No new Covid-19 deaths in latest Shetland figures

Shetland’s official figures for deaths related to Covid-19 have shown no increase in the past week.

The National Records of Scotland’s (NRS) latest weekly report, published today, shows six people have died in Shetland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The figure has remained unchanged since last week, when the total number of recorded deaths increased from five to six.

Five of the six deaths happened in care homes – with the remaining fatality recorded in hospital.

The Scottish government’s daily report on confirmed reports of Covid-19 has also remained unchanged for the past week at 54.

Last week, NHS Shetland’s chief executive Michael Dickson said the virus may have reached its peak. Although he warned the fight against Covid-19 would be a “marathon not a sprint”.

In total, 2,272 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned in the death certificate.

Between 20th April to 26th April, 656 deaths were registered – an increase of four from the previous week.

Over a third of all registered deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in care homes.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at the NRS, said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy.

“These statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), are valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the COVID-19 virus across Scotland.

“Our aim is to ensure that our statistical publication provides information that is as useful as possible and adds value to the understanding of how the virus is spreading throughout the country. We will continue to review and develop these statistics as new information is made available.”