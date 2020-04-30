WATCH: Former Royal Marine scales ‘Mount Everest’ in back garden for NHS

Former isles resident Kenny Simm is not a man who does anything by halves.

The ex-Royal Marine, who grew up in Brae, has been a competitive cyclist, champion strong man and even represented Great Britain at bobsleigh.

So when it came to thinking up a new challenge to support the NHS during the Covid-19 crisis, Mr Simm had his sights set high.

But even by his own standards, this fundraiser was a tall order.

The 37-year-old husband and father spent 48 hours climbing an eight metre rope in his back garden to scale the equivalent height of Mount Everest – 8,848 metres.

After completing thousands of climbs, abseiling back to the ground after each ascent, he was left exhausted, aching and with blistered hands.

But having smashed his £1,000 fundraising target, raising more than four times what he set out to achieve for NHS Charities Together, he said it was all worthwhile.

Speaking shortly after he completed the challenge on Monday morning, he said it was “the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life but loved every second of it”.

Search for “Kenny Simm” on JustGiving to donate.