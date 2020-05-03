WATCH: Lockdown song offers Shetland mum a birthday surprise to treasure

A Shetland mum enjoyed the “best birthday present ever” after her four children collaborated to record her a special song – despite being separated by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Anna Forbes said the song offered moments to treasure during a time when the family have been unable to see each other.

Entitled, Coffee and a View, in reference to Anna’s regular Facebook posts of her windowsill overlooking Whiteness Voe, the song was recorded over several days ahead of her birthday on 28th April.

It features her son, Dan Ralph, and three daughters Chloe, Gemma and Abbie, all of whom grew up in Shetland, after Anna moved here in 2002 as a single mum.

The three daughters married Shetland boys and all Anna’s children now have young families of their own.

Anna, who is married to Mike Forbes, said the song reflected their “sometimes chaotic childhood” and how they now realise what it is like to be parents.

“They have added humour, which made me laugh and cry simultaneously,” she added.

“It was a lovely surprise.”

Dan Ralph, who now lives in Wales with his wife Anna and their young daughter, plays guitar and sings on the song, which he wrote and co-ordinated.

Chloe, who still lives in Shetland with her husband Jonathan Kerr and their three children, plays flute.

Gemma, who is a paediatric nurse and now lives in Kirkliston with her husband Richard Butler adds vocals, along with Abbie who lives in Bo’ness with her husband Andrew Watt and their young son.

Anna said the song was put together in just few days, despite living so far from each other.

“A great example of lockdown creativity,” she added.