4th May 2020
Debate Night travelling ‘virtually’ to Shetland

BBC Scotland’s Debate Night programme hopes to have an audience of people from Shetland and Orkney next week.

The programme returned to the channel last week with a “virtual audience” as restrictions remain in place for the coronavirus outbreak.

Presenter Stephen Jardine said: “We’re ‘virtually’ travelling the country, and on Wednesday 13th May we’re planning to have an audience from Orkney and Shetland.

Our studio panel will face questions from members of the public at home via mobile or PC, and we’re trying to encourage as many people as possible to apply to join our video audience.”

If anyone wants to be part of the audience they should visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click “Join the Debate Night Audience”.

