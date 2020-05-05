Survey to study lockdown travel behaviours

ZetTrans, Shetland’s regional transport partnership, wants to hear from residents about how lockdown has affected sustainable travel behaviour across the isles, and to understand what the long-term implications might be.

Public engagement to support development of an active travel strategy for Shetland was cut short earlier this year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Transport and policy projects officer Robina Barton said ZetTrans would like to thank all those who took part in the March events and online engagement.

She said: “A new online questionnaire aims to capture any positive changes in travel behaviours as a result of lockdown.

“Perhaps you have been exercising or making your essential journeys on foot or by bike. Do local streets feel different, with less motorised traffic?

“Are there changes that could become part of the ‘new normal’?

ZetTrans secured funding from Sustrans to develop an active travel strategy, working in partnership with Shetland Islands Council, NHS Shetland, SNH, SRT and Visit Scotland.

Ms Barton added: “The strategy will guide development of facilities and support for walking, cycling and wheeling (including wheelchair use) across the isles, and will play a significant role in helping to reduce Shetland’s carbon footprint and respond to the climate emergency.”

The questionnaire and an interactive Placecheck map, which allows people to leave place based comments about their area, will be available online until 31st May.