5th May 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

This year’s accordion and fiddle festival called off

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, News, ST Online

This year’s Shetland Accordion and Fiddle Festival has become the latest isles event to fall victim to the coronavirus crisis.

The festival, which was scheduled to take place in October, will not now happen until next year.

Chairman Peter Leask said: “It is with huge regret and after much deliberation that the committee has taken the decision to reschedule the 2020 Shetland Accordion and Fiddle Festival.

“This decision was not taken lightly but in view of the ongoing situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions thereon we felt we had no option but to take this decision.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause but feel we had no choice given the uncertain times ahead.

“The committee will reconvene and continue with plans to hold the 33rd festival next year and look forward to welcoming you when the festival is scheduled to run from Thursday 7th to Monday 11th October.

“We thank you for your continued support and understanding. We will be going all out to make the 33rd festival the best one yet. See you in 2021.”

Tags:
Shetland Accordion and Fiddle Festival

More articles about Shetland Accordion and Fiddle Festival

Big crowd turns out for grand dance at Clickimin
Big crowd turns out for grand dance at Clickimin
13/10/2019
PODCAST: Alan Gifford on the 30th Accordion and Fiddle Festival
PODCAST: Alan Gifford on the 30th Accordion and Fiddle Festival
12/10/2017
WATCH: Thirtieth accordion and fiddle festival begins
WATCH: Thirtieth accordion and fiddle festival begins
06/10/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top