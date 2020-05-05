This year’s accordion and fiddle festival called off

This year’s Shetland Accordion and Fiddle Festival has become the latest isles event to fall victim to the coronavirus crisis.

The festival, which was scheduled to take place in October, will not now happen until next year.

Chairman Peter Leask said: “It is with huge regret and after much deliberation that the committee has taken the decision to reschedule the 2020 Shetland Accordion and Fiddle Festival.

“This decision was not taken lightly but in view of the ongoing situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions thereon we felt we had no option but to take this decision.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause but feel we had no choice given the uncertain times ahead.

“The committee will reconvene and continue with plans to hold the 33rd festival next year and look forward to welcoming you when the festival is scheduled to run from Thursday 7th to Monday 11th October.

“We thank you for your continued support and understanding. We will be going all out to make the 33rd festival the best one yet. See you in 2021.”