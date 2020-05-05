5th May 2020
Warning against fireworks during ‘Clap for Carers”

It has become the weekly ritual for folk to show their support to frontline workers battling against the coronavirus pandemic.

For weeks people have stood outside their front doors to clap for carers on a Thursday evening.

But now a plea has gone out urging people not to set off fireworks as part of the demonstration of appreciation.

It comes after animal lover Alison Wiseman had to comfort her two cats Paddy and Simba after they became traumatised by the loud noise.

She has contacted the council’s environmental health department with a polite request urging people not to cause the unnecessary disturbance while taking part in the weekly applause.

“I have two cats that are absolutely terrified of fireworks,” said Mrs Wiseman, who lives in Lerwick.

“There are two times a year I have to prepare them for – one is bonfire night and the other is New Year.

“We prepare them for that – we have the TV up so they can’t hear it.”

Mrs Wiseman added last Thursday she had let her cats out in the early evening – but they had not returned indoors in time.

When the fireworks went off she realised Paddy was “absolutely flat to the ground”.

“That’s a horrible thing to see. He was absolutely petrified. I got him in, but the other one never came in until midnight.”

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario “Charo” Gutierrez)

The social care worker said she was still highly appreciative of what frontline workers in the NHS are doing to help rid the isles of coronavirus.

“I’ll continue, as I was doing, to go out and clap every Thursday, and I really do appreciate the NHS and everybody on the frontline.”

The council’s environmental health department released a statement on social media.

It stated: “Thank you for supporting ‘Clap for Carers.’ Following receipt of some complaints regarding the use of fireworks as part of the demonstration of public appreciation for the NHS, the environmental health service would like to remind folk that their use can cause unnecessary distress to animals, pets and children in the local area.

“It could also lead to unwarranted interventions by the police or the fire service, which would be particularly unwelcome at this time.

“Therefore we kindly request that the public refrain from using fireworks to celebrate ‘Clap for Carers’.

“Thank you for your cooperation.”

