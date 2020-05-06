Extra payment for 150 carers in Shetland

Around 150 carers in the isles are due to receive a one-off payment during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an MSP.

Highlands and Islands list MSP Maree Todd has praised the “vital work” done by carers.

Plans have been been revealed by the Scottish government to invest £19.2 million to provide further support to carers during the Covid-19 crisis.

If approved by parliament, around 83,000 eligible carers across Scotland will get an extra £230.10 through a special one-off coronavirus carer’s allowance supplement in June – with around 150 in Shetland benefiting from the additional support.

The extra payment will be paid automatically to people in receipt of carer’s allowance.

Ms Todd said: “Carers in Shetland make an absolutely vital contribution to our society, and it’s only appropriate that their hard work is valued, and they are properly supported by the Scottish government.

“This one-off payment will benefit carers who are on low incomes and already have some of the most intense caring roles, providing at least 35 hours unpaid care weekly to a disabled child or adult in receipt of higher level disability benefits.

“This additional payment will be an acknowledgement to carers that we know they are providing vital support to family, friends and neighbours, and playing an absolutely crucial role in our collective efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“I am delighted that carers in Shetland are being recognised by the Scottish government for the important contribution they make to our communities in these extremely difficult circumstances.”