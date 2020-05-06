6th May 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Extra payment for 150 carers in Shetland

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Around 150 carers in the isles are due to receive a one-off payment during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an MSP.

Highlands and Islands list MSP Maree Todd has praised the “vital work” done by carers.

Plans have been been revealed by the Scottish government to invest £19.2 million to provide further support to carers during the Covid-19 crisis.

If approved by parliament, around 83,000 eligible carers across Scotland will get an extra £230.10 through a special one-off coronavirus carer’s allowance supplement in June – with around 150 in Shetland benefiting from the additional support.

The extra payment will be paid automatically to people in receipt of carer’s allowance.

Ms Todd said: “Carers in Shetland make an absolutely vital contribution to our society, and it’s only appropriate that their hard work is valued, and they are properly supported by the Scottish government.

“This one-off payment will benefit carers who are on low incomes and already have some of the most intense caring roles, providing at least 35 hours unpaid care weekly to a disabled child or adult in receipt of higher level disability benefits.

“This additional payment will be an acknowledgement to carers that we know they are providing vital support to family, friends and neighbours, and playing an absolutely crucial role in our collective efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“I am delighted that carers in Shetland are being recognised by the Scottish government for the important contribution they make to our communities in these extremely difficult circumstances.”

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top