One new Covid-19 death in latest figures

The number of Covid-19 deaths in Shetland has risen to seven, according to figures released today by the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

In the week between Monday 27th April and Sunday 3rd May there was one death which has since been attributed to coronavirus, up from six last week.

There was no change in the local figures last week.

In total, 2,795 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned in the death certificate.

That is an increase of 523 deaths from last week’s total of 2,272.

Almost 60 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths in Scotland have now occurred in care homes across the country, while 37 per cent of the country’s Covid-19 deaths have been hospital patients.