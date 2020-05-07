WATCH: Star Shelties get dressed up for lockdown

They are more usually pictured striking a pose around Shetland’s stunning beaches.

But the Covid-19 lockdown has forced Kaylee Garrick and her seven furry friends to find new ways of modelling for the camera.

The paramedic and her pooches have been keeping busy with cute costumes – some with a Covid-19 theme.

As well as prisoner uniforms, several costumes pay tribute to the heroes keeping folk safe and supplied during lockdown – the shopkeepers, delivery drivers, farmers, engineers and emergency services.

“Everyone who has kept this world running,” said Kaylee.

Before lockdown, Kaylee and her seven models – Shetland sheepdogs Fenton, Thiago, Thorin, Gimli, Murphy and Jara, and an Alaskan klee kai called Ghost – would have been out and about all over the isles.

However, since the introduction of travel restrictions, the pack has been restricted to an hour’s exercise near their Scalloway home.

“Normally, we’d be travelling around Shetland to beaches and places of interest to get the camera out but nowadays that’s non essential travel and we have to respect lockdown rules,” said Kaylee.

“So instead, we’ve been ‘getting ready’ for photoshoots inside, making sure that the second it’s safe to go out again, we’ll have all the props and costumes we need.

“It’s actually taken up a reasonable amount of my time and kept me busy in between ambulance shifts.”

Kaylee makes most of the costumes herself, or repurposes baby outfits, and said it had helped give her something to focus on during the crisis.

“Keeping your mind busy in these difficult times is so important and while the dogs have always been a source of happiness for me, I’ve found that lately their presence has been more valuable than ever.”

Kaylee’s former photo shoots with her pets have featured in a charity calendar, which has raised more than £2,000 for The Ambulance Staff Charity and Bravehound.

She has a 2021 calendar planned – and hopes the videos of her behind the scenes preparations will give people a “laugh online” in the meantime.

“I also wanted to show appreciation for everyone working away in the background, particularly those who aren’t getting the recognition they deserve,” Kaylee added.

“We would be lost without the postal services workers – their deliveries have been what’s keeping me sane.

“The video has had a fantastic response so far and we hope to keep making things like this to keep the public smiling.”