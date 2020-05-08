8th May 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Grant funding of almost £25,000 for community council

0 comments, , by , in News

Lerwick Community Council (LCC) has secured significant grant funding of almost £25,000 aimed at supporting the town community during the Covid-19 crisis.

The money has been made available from the Scottish government’s Supporting Communities Fund via Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Funds are being distributed across the north of Scotland to so-called “anchor” organisations which play a significant role in providing services within communities.

The community council liaised with Voluntary Action Shetland (VAS) to assess community needs and help co-ordinate its approach for funding before sending in the application.

Ideas for support proposed by LCC included providing digital tablets to help those who may be vulnerable or isolated stay connected.

Other ideas of support are being explored for other third-sector organisations to help meet unanticipated costs as organisations battle against the affect in the community of coronavirus.

It is also planned to provide some non-digital solutions to support health and wellbeing. That could include the distribution of books, games and puzzles to households
around Lerwick.

Lerwick Community Council chairman Jim Anderson.

LCC chairman Jim Anderson said the LCC had also set aside some of the grant to help with
expenses incurred by volunteers to ensure they are not out of pocket and unable to carry on helping out during “what might be a prolonged crisis”.

At the online meeting of the Community Council on Monday evening, members debated how the grant would be administered to ensure it reached those people in need as soon as possible.

An order for 4G enabled tablets has already been sent and it is hoped that some practical help might be in place within a couple of weeks.

Lerwick Community Council has approached a number of local organisations and charities to see how what projects the grant can be used to support, but if anyone in the community has any ideas they are being encouraged to bring those forward.

LCC and VAS have worked together on a leaflet that will be going out to all households to let them know where they can get help during the crisis.

Tags:
Jim Anderson
Lerwick Community Council
Scottish Government

More articles about Jim Anderson, Lerwick Community Council and Scottish Government

Recreational trust to ‘consider’ possibility of opening Clickimin over Christmas period
Recreational trust to ‘consider’ possibility of opening Clickimin over Christmas period
03/03/2020
CalMac withdraws legal action against Scottish government – UPDATED
CalMac withdraws legal action against Scottish government – UPDATED
06/02/2020
Community councillors hear explanation about Clickimin festive closure
Community councillors hear explanation about Clickimin festive closure
04/02/2020
SIC overruled as Sella Ness extension granted
SIC overruled as Sella Ness extension granted
20/01/2020
Ferry ‘fiasco’ as Scottish government sued by company it operates
Ferry ‘fiasco’ as Scottish government sued by company it operates
04/12/2019
Disability charity takes home loot from Lerwick event
Disability charity takes home loot from Lerwick event
26/10/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top