8th May 2020
NHS warning over tablets left around Lerwick

NHS Shetland has issued a public health alert after several bags of pills were found in Lerwick this week.

The white or blue tablet bags were discovered in various public locations.

Alcohol and drug development officer Wendy McConnachie asked the community to hand anything matching this description to the police.

“Please alert children to this and ensure that they know not to touch or consume the contents,” she said.

