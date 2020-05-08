WATCH: VE Day celebrated amid difficult circumstances

The 75th VE Day was marked at the Lerwick War Memorial on Friday, albeit in a much smaller fashion than had been previously planned.

A series of national events had been scheduled to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, but have had to be cancelled or amended to restrictions around coronavirus.

Across from the Town Hall in Lerwick, SIC convener Malcolm Bell and Lord Lieutenant Bobby Hunter laid wreaths to commemorate those that gave their lives in the conflict.

A two minutes silence was then observed.

Only members of the press were in attendance, as the event had not been advertised for fear that a crowd could gather at the Hillhead and contravene lockdown restrictions.

VE Day is traditionally a day of celebration, to commemorate the end of World War Two, first held on Tuesday 8th May 1945.