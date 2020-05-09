Police thank public for their support over coronavirus lockdown

Police have thanked island residents for their co-operation and compliance during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent George Macdonald is also urging folk to stick with the guidance and to stay at home as restrictions continue.

His comments follow an appearance by Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Iain Livingstone during the First Minister’s coronavirus briefing on Friday.

Ch Supt Macdonald said: “I continue to be extremely grateful for the public’s support of the role Police Scotland is playing in response to the pandemic.

“Our officers and staff are being met by high levels of co-operation and it is my plea for everyone to continue exercising the same self-discipline, commitment and common sense which has, so far, served us well.

“As it stands, the guidance is clear – continue to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

“Police Scotland officers will continue to be visible in your community and will engage with people where necessary, explain the legislation and encourage them to comply.

“Only where people continue to defy the very clear advice being given will enforcement action be used as a last resort.”

He added “day-to-day policing” also continued.

“We remain committed to supporting and protecting vulnerable people and victims of crime at this critical time.

“I would urge anyone who wishes to report a crime, or has concerns that someone may be at risk of harm, to come forward – we are to help.”