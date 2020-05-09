10th May 2020
Writer visited isles colonies before compiling book on puffins

A nature lover drew on experience with puffins in the isles before compiling a book on the enigmatic seabirds, which he hopes to publish with the help of a crowdfunding campaign.

Edward Hancox is the man behind Every Last Puffin, which draws on his experience with puffin colonies across the UK.

The 39-year-old made trips to Unst and Sumburgh Head as part of his venture, as well as other locations throughout the Northern Isles.

But Hancox has warned of declining numbers of the enigmatic seabird, which is now classed as “endangered”.

Sumburgh Puffins by Janice Hume

Sumburgh Puffins by Janice Hume


He got the idea after rescuing pufflings in the Icelandic island of Heimaey.

“Heimaey is famous for its puffins, but after hatching they often get confused by street lights in the town.

“Local children collect disoriented pufflings in cardboard boxes, before releasing them safely out to sea.”

He said puffin numbers in the UK stood at around 450,000, but are facing a continued population decline.

Every Last Puffin is being crowd-funded on Kickstarter until 1st June. Hancox hopes to raise sufficient funds to publish the book.

He is already the author of Iceland, Defrosted which he says was brought to life via a similar campaign.

