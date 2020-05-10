Exercise more than once a day, says First Minister

Advice on how often people can venture outdoors is being changed from tomorrow, although the “core principles” of the lockdown in Scotland remain the same.

As of Monday the advice will be that people can go outside more than once a day to exercise.

The Scottish government says this activity should continue to be undertaken close to home, and that those going out to exercise should either go alone or with members of their household.

But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted it is “vitally important” for people to maintain social distancing.

Her advice has come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined steps to modify measures south of the border.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has already voiced fears that Mr Johnson is being influenced too much by his own backbench MPs, rather than scientific evidence.

Ms Sturgeon said the changes in Scotland will still not allow people to mix with people from different households, to gather in groups, or to go out to relax outdoors.

The First Minister agreed the change following scientific advice using the framework set out by the Scottish government last month.

It was agreed that the timing was right to make the change because the impact on the vital R number – the rate of reinfection of Covid-19 – would be very limited.

The First Minister said: “The core principles of lockdown in Scotland remain the same, people should stay at home to help save lives and protect the NHS.

“We do not underestimate how difficult these measures are, particularly for those living alone, or living in smaller accommodation with children or without access to a garden or outdoor home space.”

She added: “It is vitally important that anyone going out maintains physical distancing and strict hygiene measures in order to ensure we don’t lose ground.

“We have also encouraged the public to consider wearing a facial covering in enclosed spaces, where physical distancing is more difficult and where there is a risk of close contact people outwith their household.”

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 – a new and continuous cough or a high temperature – are being reminded to isolate themselves for seven days.

Anyone else in a household where someone has symptoms should still isolate for 14 days.