Northern Isles Digital Roadshow seeks Shetland women’s views on Covid-19

Shetland women have been invited to share their experiences of the Covid-19 crisis to ensure their voices are heard by decision-makers.

The Scottish Women’s Convention is hosting the Northern Isles Digital Roadshow on Thursday, when it will take place virtually via Zoom.

The SWC was set up in 2003 to ensure women’s opinions and concerns are heard as part of the local and national decision-making process.

It hopes the event will bring together women from across Shetland and Orkney, who will be able to discuss topics on a range of subjects including health, finances, childcare, and support for older people.

“We want to know if they feel women have sufficient support in your area,” The SWC said.

“We are also here to listen to any of views, issues or concerns that go beyond the current situation.

“Is there anything regarding your community that you would like to address?

“Any matters that existed before the Coronavirus pandemic which you would want communicated to decision-makers?

The roadshow, which is free to attend, will last for around an hour from 3pm. Participants can also submit their views in writing via surveymonkey.

For more details, including on how to sign up and using Zoom, search for “The Northern Isles Digital Roadshow” on Facebook or Eventbrite.

Participants will be sent the event’s Zoom code in advance.