Testing of 63 staff and residents at coronavirus-hit care home reveals no new cases

Mass testing of staff and residents at a Covid-19 hit care home has revealed no further cases.

The Wastview Care Centre at Walls found itself at the forefront of Shetland’s battle against the pandemic following an outbreak last month.

More than one resident was confirmed to have died – although the exact figure has never been confirmed.

Last week, NHS Shetland announced that all staff and residents would be tested over two days, in line with government guidelines.

“We are pleased to say that the mass testing at the Wastview Care Home has elicited no new cases of Covid-19,” the NHS announced today (Tuesday).

“Altogether 63 staff members and patients were tested at the care home in Walls after an outbreak of the virus.

“We would like to thank the care home management and staff, occupational health team, dental nurses, laboratory team, army liaison officers and public health team who were involved in setting up the process.

“As per government policy, should we have any further confirmed cases in any care home, then all the staff there will be tested in the same way.”

Shetland’s official number of confirmed cases has remained at 54 since 20th April.

In total, seven people have been confirmed to have died from the virus. Five of the deaths were reported in care homes, with two in hospitals.

NHS Shetland launched its own testing facilities last month, which was hoped to speed up the turn around of results.

The equipment has been used to process 242 tests – none of which have proved positive.

Surveillance samples, which include those carried out at care homes, are not carried out in Shetland, These are still sent to Glasgow.