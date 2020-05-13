13th May 2020
No new deaths in latest Covid-19 figures

No new deaths in latest Covid-19 figures
There have been no new deaths from coronavirus in Shetland in the past week, according to the latest figures on deaths across the country.

The number of deaths which have been attributed to Covid-19 in the isles has remained at seven, after rising by one last week.

Across Scotland, over 3,000 deaths have now been registered where Covid-19 was mentioned in the death certificate.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) said there had been an increase of 418 deaths from last week’s total of 2,795, to 3,213 deaths overall.

57 per cent of this week’s coronavirus deaths in Scotland have occurred in care homes, while 37 per cent of those deaths were hospital patients.

This comes a day after NHS Shetland announced that all 63 staff and residents at the Wastview Care Centre in Walls had returned negative tests for the virus.

The NRS has said that more than three-quarters of the nation’s deaths so far have been from people aged 75 or older.

