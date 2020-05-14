Coastguard helicopter carries out search and rescue training in Northmavine

Coastguard officers have been engaged in search and rescue training over the past two days.

The Coastguard operations centre in Lerwick confirmed this morning (Tuesday) that its Sumburgh based helicopter had been engaged in operations around Eshaness.

The comments followed reports from a member of the public that the helicopter had been seen around Ronas Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Sumburgh search and rescue base is one of 10 across the UK.

Earlier this year, it was announced the base had competed its 1,000th mission since it began operations in 2003.