Shetland Islands Council among customers affected by phone and internet problems

, by Andrew Hirst , in News

A telephone exchange fault wiped out communications for parts of Shetland earlier today – including the SIC.

The council’s telephones and websites were out of actions for a short while from around 1.15pm until 2pm.

The SIC said it appeared to be due to a problem at BT’s exchange in Lerwick.

Other businesses and households are also reported to have been affected.

BT has been contacted for more information.