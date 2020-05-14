Shetland Islands Council among customers affected by phone and internet problems
, by Andrew Hirst, in News, ST Online
A telephone exchange fault wiped out communications for parts of Shetland earlier today – including the SIC.
The council’s telephones and websites were out of actions for a short while from around 1.15pm until 2pm.
The SIC said it appeared to be due to a problem at BT’s exchange in Lerwick.
Other businesses and households are also reported to have been affected.
BT has been contacted for more information.